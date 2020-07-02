EDMONTON -- The Alberta government will release new numbers for COVID-19 cases on Thursday after officials had Canada Day off.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the provincial chief medical officer of health, will provide the update at 3:30 p.m. MST.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream it.

In the last update, the province’s tally of active cases rose 41 to a total of 547.

With more than 7,400 recoveries, some 8,100 Albertans have tested positive for the disease.

On Tuesday, officials also eased outdoor gathering limits to allow for groups of 200 people but still recommended everyone follow other public health orders, like physical distancing.

However, some have called for a mandatory mask policy in public indoor spaces, like the City of Toronto will bring into effect July 7.

The update comes on the heel of speculation Edmonton will be one of two Canadian cities chosen by the NHL to host the rest of its 2019-20 playoffs.

According to reports, the league has turned its eyes north of the 49th parallel due to recent spikes in coronavirus cases across the U.S.