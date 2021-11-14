New deal promises to bring $10/day child care to every corner of Alberta by 2025

EDMONTON -

Alberta and Ottawa say the two levels of government have reached a deal to provide Albertan families with $10/day child care within five years.

The agreement was called a "generational gamechanger."

The $3.8-billion arrangement will also see fees cut in half in January, some 40,000 new spaces created across the province, and extra supports for special programming and educator professional development.

In Edmonton Monday morning, the province's premier and children's services minister joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Minister Chrystia Freeland to reveal Alberta was the ninth province or territory to ink a deal with Ottawa.

Alberta Children's Services Minister Rebecca Schulz said the arrangement fulfilled her promise to get families a "made-in-Alberta" deal.

Freeland also thanked Schulz for her hard work, commenting, "There was tremendous political will on both sides, and I am thrilled we are here today."

Premier Jason Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to announce a child-care funding agreement Monday morning.

According to a media release sent Sunday evening, the prime minister and Alberta’s premier are scheduled to announce the details of a child-care funding agreement reached between the province and Ottawa.

Trudeau will be joined by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Families Karina Gould, alongside Alberta Minister of Children’s Services Rebecca Schultz.

The provincial government has faced increased pressure for not finalizing a $10/day child-care agreement with Ottawa.

Two weeks ago, the Official Opposition in Alberta says it received more than 1,800 emails from parents asking about progress the government was making toward making child-care more affordable.

Schulz previously blamed the delay in finalizing an agreement on the federal election and the need for an arrangement that meets Alberta’s unique needs.

The province has been working on a deal to fund affordable child-care with Ottawa since April.

Eight other jurisdictions have signed a deal that would see federal dollars help reduce costs for daycare down to $10/day or less by 2026.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski