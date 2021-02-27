EDMONTON -- Vandalism has been removed from an Alberta's Opposition member's riding office after it was tagged sometime overnight Friday.

Janis Irwin, a New Democrat member of legislative assembly, posted an image of her Edmonton office to Twitter on Saturday morning showing the vandalism.

The image's caption reads, "Good morning to everyone who continues to denounce racism and white supremacy, no matter how angry or uncomfortable it makes some people"

The markings were cleared off by late Saturday morning.

Irwin has represented the riding of Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood since winning election in 2019.

She declined to comment on the vandalism.