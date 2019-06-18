

CTV News Edmonton





The Edmonton Police Service released new details about an arrest caught on camera on June 11.

Kyle Parkhurst, 26, has been charged with:

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation of a vehicle

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Operation while prohibited

Assault peace officer with a weapon

Obstructing a peace officer

Breach of recognizance (x3)

Parkhurst is remanded until July 5, 2019.

According to EPS, police observed a stolen Chevrolet Colorado pick up truck in the area of 109 Street and 105 Avenue on June 11 at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The suspect vehicle was observed striking civilian and police vehicles and was eventually immobilized by police vehicles in a parking lot at 106 Street and 99 Avenue.

While arresting the male driver of the vehicle, a Taser was deployed.

Cell phone video of the arrest was shared on social media. EPS confirmed that the Professional Standards Branch is reviewing the incident, the arrest and the video.