New details on intense arrest caught on camera
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 3:45PM MDT
The Edmonton Police Service released new details about an arrest caught on camera on June 11.
Kyle Parkhurst, 26, has been charged with:
- Flight from peace officer
- Dangerous operation of a vehicle
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Operation while prohibited
- Assault peace officer with a weapon
- Obstructing a peace officer
- Breach of recognizance (x3)
Parkhurst is remanded until July 5, 2019.
According to EPS, police observed a stolen Chevrolet Colorado pick up truck in the area of 109 Street and 105 Avenue on June 11 at approximately 9:45 p.m.
The suspect vehicle was observed striking civilian and police vehicles and was eventually immobilized by police vehicles in a parking lot at 106 Street and 99 Avenue.
While arresting the male driver of the vehicle, a Taser was deployed.
Cell phone video of the arrest was shared on social media. EPS confirmed that the Professional Standards Branch is reviewing the incident, the arrest and the video.