Boaters in Edmonton now have four new docks at their disposal.

The docks are located at Whitemud Park, Laurier/Buena Vista Park, Dawson Park and Capilano Park.

The Whitemud and Laurier docks also include hand launch, and the Capilano dock has a hand launch and upgrade to the existing vehicle launch.

An additional dock had been proposed for Rossdale, but experts couldn't conduct an environmental impact study due to bridge construction, and the dock was put on hold.

The budget for the project was $2.47 million, and was funded by the River Valley Alliance, and all three levels of government.