New documentary highlights adaptive sports in central Alberta
A Red Deer man is sharing his love for sports with a documentary showcasing different adaptive sports.
Niek Theelen has never let his disability get in the way of his desire for competition. The 29-year-old lives with Cerebral Palsy and grew up playing adaptive sports like sledge hockey and wheelchair basketball. Now he's turned that passion for sport into a feature film.
"I think a lot of the time, people kind of see disability as kind of a negative and I wanted to show the positive light and the things that are possible," said Theelen.
Love of the Game explores the many adaptive sports played in central Alberta – from adaptive skiing and cycling, to wheelchair basketball and blind hockey.
"I wanted to raise awareness for these programs and all the opportunities that are available, especially for people that don't know about these sports and that these things exist," said Theelan.
"I think this brings light to areas of our world that some of us don't experience," said Jason Steele, a member of the film crew.
People playing blind hockey in the Love of the Game documentary. (Source: Niek Theelen)
The documentary not only showcases people who grew up with a disability, but those who developed one later on in life.
Dustin Butterfield gradually lost his eyesight due to a genetic eye disease. He grew up playing ice hockey and now loves playing blind hockey.
"It was just amazing to be able to get out there and play again. To compete. To have that camaraderie with your teammates," he said.
Theelen said the sports featured in his film lack funding, and adaptive equipment is expensive. He hopes his film will raise awareness about the important role these sports play in the lives of people living with disabilities and the need for these sports to be more accessible.
"Some of them get initial funding, but then it's hard to keep the programs going and keep awareness going," said Theelen. "Hopefully with a project like this we can keep sharing stories and make a difference that way."
A special screening of Love of the Game will be held at Camp LG Barnes in the summer.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives name Candice Bergen as interim leader after O'Toole voted out
The Conservative Party of Canada has named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday evening.
O'Toole resigns as Conservative leader, will stay on as MP
Erin O'Toole has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada but will stay on to serve as the Durham, Ont. member of Parliament. The majority of caucus voted to remove O'Toole in a secret ballot on Wednesday. In a decisive revolt, 118 votes were cast at the virtual morning meeting, 73 MPs voted in favour of replacing O’Toole, while 45 MPs voted to endorse his leadership.
Nanos on why the problem for the Conservatives goes deeper than Erin O'Toole
While the trucker protests seen in Ottawa and other parts of the country may have been an 'enabling' event for some Conservative caucus members to oust Erin O'Toole, the party's problems run deeper than just the leader, said Nanos Research's Nik Nanos on the latest episode of Trend Line.
OPINION | Don Martin: The Groundhog Day massacre casts a shadow over Conservatives tilting hard to the right
Born: August 24, 2020. Died: February 2, 2022. Erin O’Toole’s 526-day intra-pandemic Conservative leadership has been euthanized, taken down by a mercifully quick and decisive 75-vote backstabbing from his own MPs, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Trucker convoy GoFundMe suspended after reaching $10.1 million
GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser for the 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers and supporters who have tied up downtown Ottawa while protesting vaccine mandates.
Canada downs El Salvador, keeps rolling in World Cup qualifying
Captain Atiba Hutchinson scored a pinball-like goal and Jonathan David added an insurance score in stoppage time to help Canada defeat El Salvador 2-0 Wednesday and move yet closer to Qatar 2022 with a sixth-straight World Cup qualifying win.
Calls rev up for feds to intervene in Ottawa trucker convoy protest
As the trucker convoy seizes national attention and stymies everyday life for Ottawa citizens, calls are revving up for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government to intervene in the trucker convoy standoff.
Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
Ottawa police, city lawyers considering court order to end convoy protests
Ottawa police and city lawyers are discussing applying for a court injunction as means of ending the ongoing trucker convoy protest, with Ottawa Police Service Chief Peter Sloly saying Wednesday that the situation is 'intolerable' and 'unprecedented.'
Calgary
-
Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
-
Calgary reacts to Erin O'Toole's ouster as Conservative Party Leader
As the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) scrambles to find a new leader, Calgarians are reacting after the caucus voted to remove Erin O'Toole.
-
As opposition grows louder, Kenney promises 'end is near' for restrictions
Premier Jason Kenney has once again promised an end to COVID-19 health restrictions is coming sooner than we may think.
Saskatoon
-
'In a state of shock': Former Lighthouse employee worried about downtown shelter's future
One of the five senior leadership team members that were let go from the Lighthouse Supported Living on Tuesday says she worries about the future of the shelter and its clients.
-
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise; 611 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 611 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as hospitalizations rose to another record high.
-
Extra Foods in Saskatoon's Broadway neighbourhood set to close
A grocery store that serves one of Saskatoon's core neighbourhoods is set to close.
Regina
-
Regina Chamber CEO John Hopkins dies after 'courageous' prostate cancer battle
John Hopkins, Regina and District Chamber of Commerce CEO, has passed away after a battle with stage four prostate cancer.
-
Duelling public health measure protests expected to converge on Sask. Legislative Building
Two separate protests are expected to converge on the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Saturday, with opposing perspectives on COVID-19 public health measures at the forefront.
-
Man who went missing in blizzard located deceased: Weyburn RCMP
Weyburn RCMP say Neufeld was located deceased shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, 92 in hospital due to virus
Nova Scotia reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
N.B. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, slight rise in hospitalizations
New Brunswick health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Kalin's Call: Heavy snow and ice for Maritimes Thursday and Friday
A mix of wintry precipitation is expected to impact the Maritimes Thursday and Friday.
Toronto
-
Girl, 14, who died of gunshot wound in stairwell of Mississauga, Ont. apartment identified
A 14-year-old girl who died after being found with gunshot wounds in a Mississauga, Ont. apartment building has been identified by family.
-
Hundreds of snow plows 'ready in position' in Toronto ahead of major southern Ontario snowstorm
A major snowfall is expected to hit southern Ontario beginning Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.
-
'Just so frustrated': Auto body shop keeps Ontario man's truck for eight months
An Ontario man who got into a collision eight months ago says an auto body shop has held his truck since then and won't give it back until they locate a part for it.
Montreal
-
Quebec City police prepare for 'Freedom Convoy,' say they're in contact with organizers
Quebec City police say they are communicating with a so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ heading to the capital this weekend and intend to keep peace and order in the city.
-
Court strikes down attempt by Quebec justice minister to not require judges to be bilingual
Justice Christian Immer ruled that the minister had no say on how magistrates set the professional and linguistic requirements of provincial judges, who oversee most court appearances in the province.
-
'That's what scares me': Greg Fergus condemns Confederate flags in Ottawa protest
'Let's not mince words. The Confederate flag is a symbol for slavery,' said Fergus in a speech to fellow MPs to mark Black History Month.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police expect 'Freedom Convoy' protest to grow this weekend
Ottawa police say they're anticipating the "Freedom Convoy" protest that has taken over downtown Ottawa to grow again this weekend as more demonstrators return, and that policing may not bring the demonstration to an end.
-
O'Toole resigns as Conservative leader, will stay on as MP
Erin O'Toole has resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada but will stay on to serve as the Durham, Ont. member of Parliament. The majority of caucus voted to remove O'Toole in a secret ballot on Wednesday. In a decisive revolt, 118 votes were cast at the virtual morning meeting, 73 MPs voted in favour of replacing O’Toole, while 45 MPs voted to endorse his leadership.
-
Ottawa contractor pleads guilty to uttering threats, fraud
An Ottawa contractor has pleaded guilty to one count of uttering threats and one count of fraud over $5,000 relating to 28 victims over work that was never finished or in some cases never even started.
Kitchener
-
Winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect across southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings throughout most of southwestern Ontario, as a prolonged system tracks toward the province.
-
Icy conditions cause crash and fire in Wilmot Township, 28 collisions across Waterloo Region
As Anne Loeffler was making coffee early Wednesday morning, she saw something outside her Kitchen window that made her call 911.
-
Snow day: Today's closures and cancellations
As a winter storm expects to bring upwards of 30 cm of snow to some parts of southern Ontario by Thursday morning, local school boards are adjusting their learning plan.
Northern Ontario
-
In the midst of the pandemic, two new businesses open in Sudbury
Many small businesses have had to close their doors during the pandemic, but for some entrepreneurs, it was the right time to open a business.
-
AlgomaTrad launches online senior program
A traditional music non-profit group in Algoma is launching an online senior arts program, designed to bring musicians and artists into their homes.
-
Another call to action to deal with opioid crisis in Sudbury
Sudbury MPP Jamie West sent out an urgent call to the province this week calling for action to be taken to address the ongoing opioid crisis.
Winnipeg
-
'We're looking at a restriction-free Manitoba by spring': Province taking first step to completely remove restrictions
The Manitoba government is taking a "cautious" step toward reducing public health orders in the province with the goal of having no restrictions by the spring.
-
Conservatives name Candice Bergen as interim leader after O'Toole voted out
The Conservative Party of Canada has named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday evening.
-
'Fires like these are heartbreaking': crews continue to battle blaze on Langside Street
Fire fighters continued to battle a huge blaze at a commercial building on Langside Street—fighting to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings—a task made difficult by frigid temperatures.
Vancouver
-
Latest Surrey, B.C., shooting involves feuding Punjabi singers, gunfire on TikTok, mistaken identity
Surrey Mounties are conducting an unusual investigation where no one was harmed in a spray of gunfire, but the gunman may have documented the shooting and posted it to TikTok as part of an ongoing feud involving a Punjabi singer.
-
'We're not writing him off': Vancouver man whose elderly father is in Alberta ICU hopes to bring him to B.C.
A Vancouver man whose elderly father is in intensive care in Alberta said he’s been struggling to bring him to B.C.
-
With little public COVID-19 testing, British Columbians turn to private clinics
Ever since B.C. restricted public testing to all but a few select groups, an increasing number of symptomatic people have been coming to private travel clinics to find out if they have COVID-19.
Vancouver Island
-
6 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Island Health
Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease.
-
Victoria police seize 2.5 kg of drugs, arrest 1 in raid
Victoria police say they seized an estimated $270,000 worth of illicit substances and arrested one man after executing a search warrant in the Harris Green area last week.
-
Nanaimo, B.C. planning large downtown redevelopment project
Planners in Nanaimo, B.C., are working this week on a draft design for one of the oldest roadways in the city – with the goal of enhancing the role of Commercial Street as a destination.