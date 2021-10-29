New Duggan Bridge, pathway, lookout now open on Saskatchewan Drive

EDMONTON -

The demolition and replacement of a 63-year-old Edmonton bridge was completed and reopened to traffic on Friday.

The Duggan Bridge on Saskatchewan Drive was demolished starting in 2020 after an assessment found it was nearing the end of its lifespan.

The original structure was completed in 1958 and spanned 54 metres over Fort Hill Road, which runs through a valley below.

The new bridge is single-span with steel grinders and a concrete deck.

It features a 4.2-metre wide shared-use path on the north side, with a lookout space offering views of the North Saskatchewan River Valley.

"We thank residents for their patience and understanding during construction," the City of Edmonton website said.

"Crews will be on site in spring 2022 to complete landscaping work and there will be minor single lane closures to complete this work."

The project was completed on time.