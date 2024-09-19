New Edmonton art installation unveiled in Churchill Square

Local Olympians and Paralympians took part in unveiling a new attraction in Churchill Square Thursday afternoon.

Coun. Karen Principe, along with Olympic silver-medallist Marco Arop and Paralympic sprinter Amanda Rummery, unveiled the display with an aim to attract more business and visitors downtown.

"Downtown is the heart of Edmonton," said Principe during the unveiling ceremony. "It's a place of opportunity, where creativity and diversity flourish."

"A vibrant and safe downtown is key to an economically strong city … this iconic installation is a strong symbol of our civic pride," she added.

City councillors, artists, Olympians and Paralympians gather for a picture during the unveiling of Edmonton's newest art installing in Churchill Square on Sept. 19, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)The art installation was created through a collaboration of multiple artists that will serve as a backdrop to brighten up the downtown core.

On one side, the city's name is cut out in large letters under a bed of stars where the natural light will create silhouettes of the design inside the frame of the installation that people can walk under. A walkable area under the art installation. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

The back of the display features a design created by local Métis artist Crystal Lee Clark which celebrates Edmonton's nature through wind and water-like strokes.

The work will feature lights that change colour based on the season or occasion.

A mural designed by Métis artist Crystal Lee Clark on Sept. 19, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)