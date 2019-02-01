

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Dale McFee was sworn in as the Edmonton Police Service’s 23rd chief on Friday.

The ceremony at city hall included the EPS chorus, pipes and drums and a guard of honour.

“You picked a winner,” Mayor Don Iveson told those in attendance before Interim Chief Kevin Brezinski handed over command.

McFee previously spent 26 years in the Prince Albert Police Service—eight as chief. He then became Saskatchewan’s Deputy Minister of Corrections and Policing in 2012.

After he was sworn in, McFee, who said he is excited and humble to be the EPS chief, explained why he decided to go back to policing.

“Isn’t this like going from coach to [general manager] back to coach? … The easy answer to that is: Well, in Edmonton it appears to be safer to be the coach.”

McFee also outlined his policing philosophy, where he will attempt to find a balance between being “relentless” against gang members and organized crime, and finding better solutions for the vulnerable, rather than putting them in jail.

“This means jailing the people we are afraid of, and not the ones we are mad at.”

The chief—who seems to like analogies, especially hockey ones—concluded his first speech by saying, “Losing is not an option.”

With files from CTV Edmonton's Dan Grummett