The Edmonton Police Service will officially swear in the 23rd Chief of Police on Friday afternoon.

Dale McFee will be sworn in during a ceremony at city hall at 1:30 p.m., where Interim Chief Kevin Brezinski will hand over command.

McFee previously served 26 years in the Prince Albert Police Service, eight of those years as the chief.

In 2012 he began serving as the Deputy Minister of Corrections and Policing with the province.