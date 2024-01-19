New Edmonton public spaces bylaw would ban open drug use, panhandling at intersections

Acceptance of open drug use and panhandling at intersections are activities that would be prohibited by the City of Edmonton in a proposed new bylaw governing public spaces.

City council is slated to review the proposed Public Spaces Bylaw at a special meeting on Feb. 2 for it. It would replace three existing ones: the Public Places Bylaw, the Conduct of Transit Passengers Bylaw and the Parkland Bylaw, the latter of which was first introduced in 1961.

The city project on what's now proposed as the new bylaw began more than a year ago when city staff began to consider amendments to current bylaws in response to issues identified by council and the public.

Among the rules that would be tweaked and enveloped in the Public Spaces bylaw:

Visible drug use would be prohibited in all public spaces, expanded from bylaw that disallows drug use in transit spaces.

No loitering in transit spaces.

Aggressive panhandling and panhandling on medians or near roads would be prohibited.

Food trucks could set up and operate in places such as parking stalls and parks like they can now but without requiring a new permit each time.

Loudspeakers would be banned from public spaces except those granted permission.

Buskers would be able to work without a permit in transit areas but would have to remain in a designated area.

Events attended by more than 50 people would require a permit in all public spaces. Existing rules limiting attendance affect only parks.

Life jackets would be required by people using vessels in the river, with the exception of the Edmonton Queen.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson