Edmonton Public Schools has announced the names of three future schools.

Aleda Patterson School serving kindergarten to grade 3 will be built on the Afton School site in west Edmonton, Alex Janvier School serving grades 4-9 will be built on the Westlawn School site also in west Edmonton and Garth Worthington School serving kindergarten to grade 9 will be built in the Chappelle East neighbourhood in southwest Edmonton.

The names were chosen to honour three Albertans who have made a difference in the local educational community.

Aleda Patterson is a former EPS teacher who is credited with starting community agencies supporting mental health, families and young children in Edmonton, including the ABC Head Start program. She brought the program to Edmonton in 1984 after witnessing the benefits in Colorado. She also founded the popular Scarecrow Festival, which has raised over $1 million for ABC Head Start and Kids With Cancer. She also established the Personal Development Centre in the early 1980s which is now known as the Support Network.

Patterson taught health, physical education, science and English during her years as a teacher at Westmount and John A. McDougall Schools from 1957 until the late 70s.

Alex Janvier is an Alberta artist and residential school survivor. Born in 1935 near Cold Lake, he was taken from his family at the age of eight and sent to the Blue Quills Indian Residential School near St. Paul. Janvier went on to attend the Alberta College of Art in Calgary, where he graduated with honours in 1960. His art has chronicled the challenges and celebrations of his life’s journey of a history of cultural oppression and struggles for cultural empowerment. Some of his most notable works include Tsa Tsa Ke K’e or Iron Foot at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and an installation called Sunrise and Sunset at the legislature building.

Janvier has received three lifetime achievement awards from the National Aboriginal Achievement Foundation, the Tribal Chiefs Institute and Cold Lake First Nations, and has held many international residencies, including in France and Italy.

Garth Worthington was a music teacher with EPS for three decades. He taught at Eastglen High School and Highlands Junior High in the early 1960s and Jasper Place High School in the 1970s before retiring from teaching in 1994.

He was one of the creators of the Night of Music showcase, which is now in its 55th year, and the namesake of the F. Garth Worthington Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a vocal or choral music student attending EPS high schools.

Construction on the three new schools hasn’t started yet, but EPS anticipates they will open in September 2021.