The Edmonton Police Service is fighting crime from the air with its new state-of-the-art Air 1 helicopter.

Police said the $5.9 million chopper is equipped with the latest technology, allowing it to travel farther and faster.

“With the continued growth of the city, the mobility of criminals across the region, and the need for greater public and officer safety, a new helicopter with enhanced capabilities is required,” Acting Police Chief Greg Preston said in a press release.

“Because the new Air 1 is better, stronger and faster than previous helicopters, we can provide a greater level of safety and support across the city.”

The new helicopter is able to fit more people inside, allowing police officers to rescue more people.

"In the past, we have at times landed and put one person in the helicopter, because we had the capability to take one person, but leaving four or five people," said Sgt. Murray Machmeyer.

Some of the improvements include: GPS navigational overlays; upgraded electronics for situational awareness and hazard warnings; enhanced camera and infrared system; increased fuel capacity for longer flights; and greater engine performance for increased speed and lift.

New chopper used in police chase

EPS said the new chopper was recently used to catch an armed suspect during a police pursuit.

The above video shows parts of the police chase, where a vehicle “fled the city at a high rate of speed.”

Air1 followed the vehicle from up above and was able to direct RCMP officers to the suspect’s location, where an arrest was made without incident and a firearm was recovered, according to police.

EPS are not releasing exact details about what charges have been laid and when the incident occured.

Since 2009, EPS have had two Airbus EC-120 helicopters. With the arrival of the new chopper, the oldest one will be decommissioned.

Air1 responds to an estimated 3,000 calls each year.