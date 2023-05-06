New evacuation alerts issued late Friday for Lac Ste. Anne, Big Lakes County

New evacuation alerts were issued in several central Alberta communities late on Friday, and another fire is under watch.

Wildfire activity prompted five evacuation orders in Lac. Ste Anne County on Friday.

The last was issued at 9:27 p.m., for residents between Township Road 553 and Township Road 560, and between Range Road 51 and Range Road 60.

Everyone in that area must leave immediately, except people north of Lessard Lake.

Earlier Friday, mandatory evacuation orders were also given for the following areas:

Between Township Road 553 and Township Road 555, and Range Roads 51 to 54;

Between Range Road 63 to west to Highway 757, and from Brock Lake north to Township Road 564;

West of Highway 43 and Range Road 60 to Highway 757, between Brock Lake north to Township Road 564; and

Between Range Road 63 west to Highway 757, and from Brock Lake north to Township Road 564.

Residents should take pets, important documents, medications and enough food and water for three days.

Evacuees can go to the Mayerthorpe Diamond Centre, at 4918 54 Street in Mayerthorpe.

BIG LAKES COUNTY

At 10:26 p.m. Friday an emergency alert was issued for Big Lakes County, as a fire within the East Prairie Metis Settlement moves northwest and is expected to reach the Banana Belt overnight.

Everyone east of West Prairie River and Highway 749 and south of Township Road 724 must evacuate the area immediately. They should take documents, pets, medication and a three-day supply of food and water.

Evacuees should go to the Elks Rodeo Hall, located north of High Prarie at 74508 on Highway 749 to register.

"Everyone must be evacuated by midnight tonight," the alert read. "Bring RV's if you have them as camping is available on site at the Elks Rodeo Hall.

SADDLE HILLS

An out of control wildfire is also burning in Saddle Hills County, north of Fourth Creek in the area of Township Road 840 and the Peace River, between Range Road 75 and Range Road 85.

As of Friday night, the fire had reached more than 2,000 hectares in size and had spread into the Peace River Valley.

An alert was issued at 9:47 p.m. Friday, warning residents to avoid the area while firefighting crews continue to work to bring the fire under control.

"Residents living adjacent to this area are encouraged to perform mitigation measures on their property, in the event that the fire moves in their direction in the coming days," the alert read. "Be prepared to evacuate, should it become necessary."

Updates can be found at www.alberta.ca/emergencyalert.