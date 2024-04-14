New film explore medical marvels at Telus World of Science Edmonton

EDMONTON
    Visitors take a look at a set of healthy and unhealthy pigs' lungs at the Telus World of Science on April 13, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Visitors take a look at a set of healthy and unhealthy pigs' lungs at the Telus World of Science on April 13, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A new film opened over the weekend at the Telus World of Science Edmonton (TWOSE), inviting viewers for an inside look at the human body.

    Superhuman Body: World of Medical Marvels in IMAX 3D opened Friday, sharing the stories behind some of the biggest medical breakthroughs in the past decade.

    "It's about the world of medical marvels and it combines IMAX 3D and cutting-edge CGI to show you all about the inner workings of the body," Ramona Franson from TWOSE said.

    To celebrate the premiere, scientists and bioengineers were at TWOSE offering up-close and personal demonstrations including feeling real organs.

    "To really inspire future doctors and bioengineers, and see what amazing things that we can do now," she added.

    The Alberta Lung Association was there with a set of pigs' lungs – one healthy and one not.

    "The kids love it," said Sai Panidarapu from the Alberta Lung Association.

    "By showing kids the difference, and letting them feel and touch the difference between the two sets of lungs, we want to really drive home the message that you should not be vaping and smoking."

    The 40-minute film will run at the Imax Theatre until the end of June.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Galen McDougall

