EDMONTON -- A new destination in central Edmonton helps feature local restaurants and food trucks on a rotating basis.

The Lot, located at 12320 107 Ave, features four anchor food restaurants but brings other vendors, food trucks, and local retail pop-ups together to join their parking lot for a rotating delicious food experience.

Hon Leong, The Lot’s developer, described the food destination as a paradise for food trucks, vendors, and foodies.

Prior to the pandemic, Leong envisioned building a community and micro-food hub at the site that would allow a rotating food market and local businesses to feature their wares.

While COVID-19 made constructing an indoor space unreachable for Leong, it did not detract from his vision to build a community hub.

“Unfortunately because of COVID, we had to pivot – just like everyone else,” Leong said.

“Instead of making the pond and then putting the fish in, I thought we would just get the fish and build the pond later.”

Inspired by similar places in Portland where rotating food trucks and anchor vendors help encourage people to try new food, Leong said he created The Lot to bring good food, entertainment, and local businesses together for people to enjoy.

The site also features buskers, artists, concerts, and other entertainment.

The four anchor restaurants at The Lot include Dick’s Tater Ship, The Lot Ice Cream Shack, Fantasia Café, and Calle Mexico.

“There’s going to be food types for everyone,” Leong said. “This is a spot for everyone. We put picnic tables out for anyone to sit here and feel accepted.”

According to Leong, The Lot will continue activity in the winter months and have a fireplace.

To see what vendors will be at The Lot and at what time, visit their website.

Leong said the best way to enjoy The Lot is to just come unprepared and be surprised with the different menus and offerings.

“This is for the community,” he said. “It’s a great mix of the best of what Edmonton has to offer.”