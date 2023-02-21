New fund, apprenticeship rules help Ukrainian newcomers studying at Alberta post-secondary schools

A new student benefit will help post-secondary institutions provide financial aid to Ukrainian newcomers hoping to study in Alberta, the province announced Tuesday.

Demetrios Nicolaides, advanced education minister, unveiled the $1.5-million fund alongside expanding apprenticeship education eligibility to allow temporary Ukrainian residents to participate.

"Ukrainian newcomers in Alberta should be able to access the supports they need to get back on their feet," the minister said in a statement.

"Part of that means access to education, and our government is ensuring their higher education costs are covered with this investment," he added.

According to the province, most Alberta post-secondary schools started providing bursaries or grants to Ukrainian newcomers seeking to continue their studies to cover tuition and living costs.

The majority of newcomers fleeing the conflict in their home country are ineligible for other student grants.

"Education is an important tool to help Ukrainian newcomers foster and develop their skill sets while contributing to the workforce and the growth of the economy," said Orysia Boychuk, Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Alberta Provincial Council president.

To be eligible for the new financial support program, the province has set the following requirements:

that Ukrainian newcomers must complete their chosen apprenticeship program with fewer than six months of classroom instruction; or

receive approval from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada or their school's registrar to study for more than six months.

Ninety-two displaced Ukrainian post-secondary students have chosen to continue their studies in Alberta after leaving their war-torn country, provincial data states.

Five institutions already offering emergency supports for Ukrainian newcomers will be allocated the $1.5 million, including the University of Alberta, University of Lethbridge, Olds College, Northwest Polytechnic and Athabasca University.

"We welcome newcomers and the vibrancy they bring to our communities," said Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, parliamentary secretary for Ukrainian Refugee Settlement.

"The supports announced mean that displaced Ukrainians can live to their fullest while they await an end to the war and a peaceful return to their homes," she added.