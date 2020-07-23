EDMONTON -- Ottawa and Alberta will together make a funding announcement regarding daycares Thursday morning.

Few details are known about the commitment, except that it will provide a new "funding agreement for early learning and child care."

The federal government has promised more than $1 billion to provinces and territories between pandemic-related aid and a $400-million, 10-year child-care agreement that began paying out two years ago.

The provision of child has been tied to many parents getting back on the job, especially mothers, whose job losses have been worse and gains slower than fathers during COVID-19.

In an interview earlier this week, Children and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said the Liberals had a high ambition for the child-care sector, and reiterated the government would follow through on a campaign pledge to create 250,000 before- and after-school spaces. He also suggested the Liberals might look to do something more in the next fiscal year.

Alberta's Children's Services Minister Rebecca Schulz and Hussen will speak at 9:30 a.m.

Watch the announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.