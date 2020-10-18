Advertisement
New guidelines for minor hockey in Edmonton
Published Sunday, October 18, 2020 6:14PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Minor hockey looks a little different these days, but the game is still going on.
Hockey Edmonton has set up so-called cohorts of 50, consisting of players and coaches.
Until further notice, those cohorts will only play and practice against each other.
There are strict guidelines in place for the games and practices, like leaving and arrival time.
The number of people allowed to watch is also limited to a quarter of the arena’s capacity, up to 100.