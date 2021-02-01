EDMONTON -- Edmonton's CFL team named Jaime Elizondo as its new head coach on Monday, one week after the previous coach resigned.

“Jaime is an innovative play caller with proven success in the CFL," the team's general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland said in a written release. "Along with his winning history in this league, he is a good leader who communicates well and we align philosophically on what we believe it takes to build a championship program."

Elizondo has more than 20 years of coaching experience at the CFL, NFL, college and high school levels. He was the offensive coordinator in Ottawa from 2016 to 2018 where he won a Grey Cup and worked with Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris.

He is the 23rd head coach in the franchise's history and will also serve as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Welcome Coach!



Jaime Elizondo has been named the 23rd head coach in club history.



Full Details: https://t.co/HLWJd6AVb1 pic.twitter.com/eh6Zo9zr1T — EE Football Team (@EdmFootballTeam) February 1, 2021

Former coach Scott Milanovich resigned on Jan. 25 to pursue opportunities in the NFL.