New heliport in Jasper allows for STARS and other emergency landings

A new heliport near the Seton-Jasper Healthcare Centre opened on Monday, creating the ability for STARS air ambulance helicopters to land and take off in the national park.

The $760,000 heliport, including three touchdown points for simultaneous helicopter landings, is located at the Parks Canada maintenance compound — about one kilometre away from the health care centre in town.

Patients will be transported to and from the landing pad by ground ambulance, a common practice at other communities in Alberta, Alberta Health Services (AHS) says.

According to AHS, a provincial grant provided the funding to create the new base that can accommodate all sizes of STARS air ambulances and be used by other agencies for different emergencies, like wildfires or search and rescues.

The new helicopter pad has two access points to ensure passing trains do not block the facility. Parks Canada and AHS will jointly maintain the site.

“No matter where you live in the province, it’s important that your healthcare needs can be met as close to home as possible,” said Jason Copping, health minister, in a statement.

“This project helps make that a reality, and is part of our commitment to manage and improve health infrastructure and services across Alberta.”

AHS says the location was chosen for the heliport as there was no available land at the Jasper Healthcare Centre site or downtown that could accommodate all sizes of helicopters.

“We are pleased to work with the province of Alberta on this project for a new heliport in Jasper National Park,” said Alan Fehr, Jasper National Park field unit superintendent.

“This collaboration means better support for the health and safety of Jasper residents and visitors in emergency situations, which will benefit the whole community," Fehr added in a statement.