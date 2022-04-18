New IKEA room set modelled after Edmonton designer's home

An Edmonton artist's home is the inspiration behind IKEA's latest room set.

Justine Ma says IKEA's interior design team took inspiration from her family and their home to design a bright and colourful space.

"My husband is a contractor so we've designed and really integrated a lot of colour and fun materials into our own home, and I think IKEA saw that and wanted to replicate bits of it. It's very flattering," she told CTV News Edmonton at IKEA on Monday.

"A lot of the colours that you see here are replicated in our own home so I think they did a really good job pulling and having fun designing a new space."

The Black Bookshelf Project — a local non-profit Ma co-founded that aims to promote diversity and inclusion in school through literare — is featured in the room set.

"Hopefully it will be good exposure for us and get The Black Bookshelf Project into more schools," said Rachel Bergeron, The Black Bookshelf Project's executive director and co-founder. "We're in seven right now and I just think the more, the better, because I just think representation is really important."

The Black Bookshelf Project featured in IKEA room set. (CTV News Edmonton)

