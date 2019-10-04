The future of Edmonton's ICE District is dynamic and pedestrian oriented, says the design firm behind a 44-storey tower that will eventually join the neighbourhood.

Newly obtained renderings reveal a vision for the area where the Greyhound station once stood: a mixed-use commercial and residential tower with street-facing retail space and pedway connecting the Stantec Tower and Block BG.

The tower will consist of a mixed-use commercial podium, and 39 storeys of residential space, says Shugarman Architecture and Design Inc.

Its construction is on hold until market conditions improve.

The podium is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.

In March, the Katz Group announced a Loblaws CityMarket would be the podium's anchor tenant.