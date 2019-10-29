EDMONTON - A new inclusive playground is coming to Clareview District Park, thanks to a donation by the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

“We encourage Edmontonians of all ages, abilities and interests to enjoy the benefits of physical activity, and play is one of the creative ways to do this,” said Mayor Don Iveson. “I thank Jumpstart Charities for bringing their inclusive playground project to Edmonton, we look forward to celebrating this new play opportunity together.”

The new 16,000 square foot playground will be the first of its kind in Edmonton. The park will accessible by LRT, and will be located next to a recreation centre and sports fields. Play structures will include double-wide ramps, a roller slide, a bucket seat with a harness swing, and a quiet zone for children with spectrum disorders.

“Jumpstart strives to give all kids the chance to reach their full potential through access to sport and recreation,” said Scott Fraser, President, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. “The City of Edmonton has been a steadfast supporter of our mandate, and we are thrilled that together, we can help countless more kids by building an inclusive space where kids of all abilities can play together.”

A timeline for construction has not been revealed.