Edmonton

    • New Indigenous medicine grounds offer 'safe, healing space' in Devon

    Devon is home to new Indigenous medicine grounds.

    Pimiy Ôcenas Nâtawîhowin Askiy, or Devon Healing Medicine Grounds, opened with a ceremony on Saturday.

    "It's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and we're able to gather in this safe healing space," said Mitch Wincentaylo, a Treaty relations advocate who worked on the project. "Human to human, community member to Nation member.

    "We're here walking together and listening to one another … and it's nice that we can do it here at this healing grounds."

    On its website, Ermineskin Cree Nation said the grounds were curated with knowledge held by the late Elder Larry Cutarm.

    "He [expressed] the importance of healing and traditional medicine use, passing on teachings that everyone will be able to access through the medicine garden," it said.

    The community space is a joint project between the Town of Devon and Ermineskin Cree Nation and was completed with funding from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

    Indigenous businesses were contracted to help construct the park.

    Wincentaylo said he hopes to see the grounds used year-round for harvesting medicinal plants, healing, and hosting education and awareness programming.

    "It's important that we practice education and support every day of the year," he added. "We shouldn't just be focusing on only one day.

    "For change to really happen we have to focus on working together regularly."

    Orange Shirt Day was marked at the new grounds Saturday, with money raised for the Ermineskin Women's Shelter. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blue Jays secure playoff berth

    The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season. Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

      An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News