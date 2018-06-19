The Station, the music venue set to open where The Needle Vinyl Tavern was located, announced its opening weekend lineup.

An Edmonton artist will be The Station’s first-ever performer. Joe Nolan will take the stage on June 29, followed by Funkafeelya.

Multiple time June Awards winner Serena Ryder will perform Saturday.

“We wanted an iconic Canadian act to help us open the space and we know Serena is going to make it a special night for Edmontonians,” Mark Chisholm, one of the venue’s managers, said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. on The Station’s website.