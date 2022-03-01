New LRT now running in downtown Edmonton, but still just for testing

Some brand-new LRT cars were rolling through downtown Edmonton Tuesday, but passengers are not allowed yet.

Crews are testing brakes, wheels and power systems on the Southeast Valley Line that will soon run from 102 Street at Churchill Square to Mill Woods Town Centre.

The testing is happening between 102 Street and the Muttart Conservatory, and along 66 Street.

"Trains will be travelling anywhere between 10 km/h-50 km/h, depending on the location," said Brad Smid, director of the Valley Line for the City of Edmonton.

"Flaggers are present at each testing location to direct traffic, and we ask that Edmontonians please follow all signs and signals to keep everyone safe. Remember, if you see tracks, expect a train!"

The 13 kilometre line includes 11 street-level stops and one elevated station. It meets up with the Capital Line and Metro Line at Churchill Square.

Construction first began on the Valley Line in spring 2016, and it was supposed to be completed in December 2020.

TransED, the public-private project partner with the city, hopes to have the line open to the public this summer.