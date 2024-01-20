New LRT station opens at NAIT Saturday well ahead of schedule

It isn't a very long line of track or the biggest stop along Edmonton's LRT network, but the new Metro Line expansion is open ahead of schedule – and on budget.

The NAIT/Blatchford Market LRT station on 109 Street and 116 Avenue was completed in December and opened to passengers Saturday.

The station was initially expected to be finished in 2025. Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said Tuesday the completion was a "significant infrastructure milestone."

“This extension further strengthens our LRT network and provides the north side of Edmonton with greater access to transit service," he said in a press release.

Tuesday, the city said the station had also been completed within its budget.

The new larger platform replaces the temporary NAIT LRT station. The city said the larger space will help meet future increases in ridership.

"The existing station is 100 metres long and accommodates up to three trains, whereas the new platform is close to 150 metres in length and allows to accommodate up to five trains long," said City of Edmonton project manager Eva Cheung.

It's around 100 metres more of a walk from the NAIT campus, but some students Saturday said they don't mind more steps if it means a more comfortable stop.

"I’m super excited about it," said student Leilah Zacharias. "I take this to school every single day and it’s super freezing all the time, so the fact that it’s going to be warmer makes me excited and makes me want to come to school more."

"It’s Canadian winter, it gets cold out here," said student Peter Grant. "So it’s good students have a place to wait for the train."

The new NAIT/Blatchford Market LRT station is now open and the temporary NAIT station is closed.



The new station provides additional service capacity to the area. Service frequency to the new station will remain the same.



Bus and LRT service at the new NAIT/Blatchford Market station will remain the same as the temporary station, which has been closed. The city said work to demolish it and reclaim materials would start in the weeks following the opening.

Down the line, another station has also been completed but remains closed.

The Blatchford Gate LRT station is located further north. The city said it won't be opened until it meets the city's Transit Service Standards, which dictate when and how to add more service.

The area's member of Parliament said having the stop ready is important for unlocking the community's potential.

"That vision of 35,000 people living on the old airport site, the Blatchford community, making sure that that community is linked by LRT is really important," Randy Boissonnault, Edmonton Centre MP.

Both new stations are part of the first phase of the 1.6-kilometre Metro Line LRT northwest expansion.

The next phase will connect Blatchford Gate to a future station in Castle Downs.