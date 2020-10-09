EDMONTON -- One of Edmonton’s new LRT trains has been vandalized with spray paint.

The train was parked on a trailer in the CN Rail yard north of Yellowhead Trail, just west of 156 Street.

The train will be part of the new Valley Line in southwest Edmonton, expected to be complete in 2021.

The low-floor trains, unveiled in August 2019, will provide more pedestrian friendly access at the street level stops.

Construction on the 13-kilometre long southeast Valley Line started in 2016.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Edmonton Transit Service for comment on the graffiti.

More details to come…