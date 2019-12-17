EDMONTON -- Jim Eglinski was elected as the new mayor of Yellowhead County on Monday.

Eglinski was facing five other candidates in the race. According to the unofficial results released online, he received more than half of the votes.

Eglinski campaigned on a promise of responsible fiscal management.

"As a Council, we must be vigilant and spend only what we can afford. We must pay attention to our revenue streams, to enable us to fund our public services as needed," he wrote on Facebook during the campaign. "I understand these needs and demands, as well as the importance in being able to communicate and work with Yellowhead Council, staff, neighbouring municipalities, counties and Provincial and Federal governments."

Eglinski served as the Member of Parliament for Yellowhead for five years before announcing he would not run for re-election.