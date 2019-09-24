The Edmonton Humane Society unveiled its new mobile spay and neuter unit Tuesday at the Bissell Centre downtown.

The vehicle is a pilot project for the Prevent Another Litter Subsidy (PALS) program, which provides spay and neuter services to pet owners facing financial challenges.

“We recognize that there are multiple barriers for pet owners when trying to access spay and neuter services, with transport being one of them,” said Liza Sunley, CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society in a written release. “This mobile unit will bring us one step closer to removing those barriers so that more pets can be altered.”

Spaying and neutering animals prevents unwanted litters and helps reduce the number of pets needing shelter.

Since the PALS program launched in 2012, more than 6,000 dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered.

The program and the mobile unit project are supported by EHS donors and grants.