New MRI-radiation hybrid machine in Alberta expected to improve cancer treatment by at least 20 per cent

The LMR, or Linac-MR machine, will begin clinical trials at Edmonton's Cross Cancer Institute next week. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton) The LMR, or Linac-MR machine, will begin clinical trials at Edmonton's Cross Cancer Institute next week. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island