EDMONTON -- Edmontonians have a new mural piece to check out in the river valley.

Some colourful murals have been painted under the James MacDonald Bridge, done by Vancouver artists Nelson Garcia and Xochitl Leal.

The newest piece is a large cat, alongside wildlife found in the river valley, from beavers, magpies and deer.

“We’ve taken a space that was very drab and not super attractive and made it kind of into a little feature,” said Natalie Bunting, treasurer with the Rossdale Community League.

“You actually see people stop with their kids and talk about the different animals and take lots of pictures. Hopefully Edmonton is enjoying it.”

The two-phase artwork is approximately 7,000-square-feet in size. The first phase was completed in 2019.