New officer hub, cameras, art installation part of $5M Edmonton transit safety project
A new plan to spend $5 million of provincial cash in an attempt to make Edmonton's transit system safer and cleaner was unveiled Thursday afternoon.
The effort will include turning a pair of old cafe spaces into hubs for officers and outreach workers, upgrading more than 700 doors and windows to make them harder to damage and adding 25 new security cameras to reduce gaps in coverage.
In April, Premier Danielle Smith announced the funding as part of the Alberta Transit System Cleanup Grant, a one-time investment of $5 million each for both Edmonton and Calgary.
The cash was promised in response to a spike in violence on and near transit in both big cities. Money to hire 100 police officers and expand Police and Crisis Teams (PACT) was also part of that announcement, which Edmonton's mayor called a "significant investment."
"Safety is a shared responsibility, and this investment is a blueprint for how we can work together," Amarjeet Sohi said in a Thursday news release.
"Each of these projects will make a tangible difference, and also reflects the collaborative work happening across the transit system.”
In Churchill Station, a former cafe will be turned into a deployment hub where peace officers, police officers and Transit Community Safety teams (TRACS) can work collaboratively.
TRACS consists of three teams of seven officers who patrol the LRT and bus stations, in conjunction with Transit Peace Officers (TPOs).
"We still have work to do, but our presence is beginning to make a positive impact on transit safety and we will continue to keep our efforts up," said Edmonton Police Service Insp. Angela Kemp.
Next year, a shuttered cafe in Central LRT Station will be converted into a work space for the Community Outreach Transit Team (COTT), which pairs peace officers and workers from the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society.
"When vulnerable people turn to transit spaces, COTT offers a compassionate approach focused on solutions," said Robbie Kaboni from Bent Arrow.
"This permanent station will create a space to build on established trust, helping bridge people to outside supports."
More frequent cleaning of transit centres will also be included in the $5 million investment as well as some infrastructure changes.
At Southgate LRT Station, a landscaping reconfiguration will aim to increase visibility and "a new art installation will improve vibrancy," the city's news release said.
At Central LRT Station, painted benches, picnic tables, lighting and planters will be added to MacDonald Drive near 100 Street and at Corona Station the city plans to improve lighting and design to reduce vandalism.
“Transit safety is a journey, and we’re working every day to improve the experience for Edmontonians,” said transit safety director Duane Hunter.
“These investments are helping us accelerate and expand work that is already underway, and most importantly, reflect what we’ve heard from communities, businesses and other partners.”
