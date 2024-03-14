New Oil Kings jerseys revealed to raise funds for local military charity

The Edmonton Oil Kings revealed new specialty jerseys at the Rogers Place Hall of Fame Room Thursday.

The jerseys were made in support of Valour Place - an organization which provides temporary housing for families of Canadian Armed Forces members, RCMP, veterans and first responders who require medical treatment in Edmonton.

The new, army-camouflage themed jerseys will be worn by the Edmonton Oil Kings at Friday night’s game. Fans can win the limited edition jerseys – some right off the back of an Oil Kings after the game – through a silent auction and raffle tickets.

Kevin Radomski, director of business operations for the Edmonton Oil Kings, said Valour Place is an unsung hero to the community.

“We can't say thank you enough to all the men and the women who served, or are serving that need that help,” said Radomski. “The Oil Kings believe strongly in supporting our community.”

“We work here, we live here, we play here. We want to make sure that our communities are even stronger, and by helping Valour Place we're helping those who have already helped us.”

Sylvie Keane, the executive director of Valour Place, told CTV News Edmonton what the newly designed jersey means to the organization.

“The fact that our logo is on their jerseys is such an honour,” said Keane. “To have the community come around us and the Oil Kings support our military members is so exciting.”

“All of our families live outside of the Edmonton community, so this kind of gives them that warm hug and the Oil Kings are welcoming them and supporting them in our community.”

Funds raised by the jerseys will help with the operational costs of the organization and help keep the lights on at the 10,000 square foot facility, which relies solely on fundraising and charitable donations.

The Oil Kings host the Calgary Hitmen Friday at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.