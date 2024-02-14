New outdoor market coming this summer: Edmonton Downtown Business Association

The Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA) on Wednesday announced plans for a new outdoor farmers’ market on 104 Street.

The new market will give opportunities for local vendors and food producers to sell their goods on Saturdays from May to October 2024 on the 104 Street promenade.

Earlier this year, the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market declared bankruptcy due to high operating and utility costs, ultimately leading to its closure in late January.

"The overwhelming sentiment was that the community wants to see a downtown farmers’ market restored on 104 Street, and that the loss of the market from 104 Street has been felt for years," said Puneeta McBryan, CEO of the Edmonton Downtown Business Association.

"We believe that a successful downtown farmers’ market is essential to the vibrancy and livability of the core."

This project will have the EDBA working closely with the City of Edmonton, Downtown Business Community league, former board members of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market Association and other partnerships to keep the lively market operating this summer. Additional financial support will be doled out by the Downtown Vibrancy Fund as well as the EDBA.

Brett Latchford, director of strategy and emerging economy for the City of Edmonton, believes that the downtown markets have been popular with Edmontonians while bolstering the community and local businesses.

"The City of Edmonton is proud to help continue this legacy of creating economic growth and vibrant downtown spaces," he added.

An expression of interest submission form is available to those interested in operating the market. Vendors can apply to be part of the new outdoor market by applying online. The deadline for both submissions is March 15.