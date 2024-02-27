New photos released of man believed to be responsible for hit-and-run death

RCMP have released new images of the man believed to be responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 45-year-old woman over the weekend.

Mounties were attempting to stop a U-Haul that had reportedly rammed an RCMP cruiser on Saturday night when they laid a spike belt in the area of 50 Street and Highway 814 in Beaumont.

Kassandra Gartner, who was not involved in the police pursuit, got out of her vehicle after hitting the spike belt.

She was hit and killed by the U-Haul, which did not stop after striking her.

According to police, the U-Haul continued after hitting Gartner, slamming into another vehicle.

Kassandra Gartner, 45, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Feb. 24, 2026. (Supplied)

The man in that vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The U-Haul was later found crashed at a gas station near 50 Street and 22 Avenue in Edmonton.

A U-Haul truck and a black car were involved in a crash near 50 Street and 22 Avenue the night of Feb. 24, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

Police say the driver got out and stole a 2020 Honda Civic with a child inside.

The child was dropped off unharmed near 66 Street and 25 Avenue.

The Civic was found outside Edmonton on Monday, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed.

The driver has still not been located.

He is described as having a fair complexion, 5'11" with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with text on the front, brown shorts, and black shoes.

If you see the man, you should not approach him and should call 911, police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Gartner, who was a mother of three and the executive director of the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank will be remembered Thursday night at a vigil at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Saskatchewan City Hall.