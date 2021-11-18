New report outlines palliative care challenges in Alberta as $11M grant program is launched

New Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping takes his mask off to give a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson New Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping takes his mask off to give a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories