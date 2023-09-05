New river valley park to open later this month

The new river valley park in northeast Edmonton will open on Sunday, Sept. 24, the city has announced.

The park — known as Northeast River Valley Park until a permanent name is chosen — was scheduled to open in August, but the city paused preparations until the migratory bird nesting season ended.

Opening day will include activities such as an open house, an Edmonton Public Library story walk, a neighbourhood showcase and food trucks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The park is located at 903 153 Avenue NE.