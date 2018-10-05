

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





A stretch of new trails is now officially open in the city’s northeast to further improve access to the North Saskatchewan River valley.

The new asphalt and gravel trail system will extend the trails at the River Valley by 16 kilometres.

Councillor Aaron Paquette highlighted the project as an important piece of investment for the city’s river valley.

“These trails provide the northeast with more access to recreation, mobility, and a chance to get outdoors to enjoy our beautiful city."

The $8.5 million project began in 2016 and was completed on time and on budget this fall, according to the city. It includes a primary asphalt trail on the north side of the river from Hermitage Park to 167 Avenue. A secondary gravel trail connecting the Clover Bar Area to the Anthony Henday pedestrian bridge crossing is located at the south side of the river.

The project was funded by the River Valley Alliance, the City of Edmonton, the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada.