New rules for international travellers coming Wednesday
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 9:38AM MDT
The Calgary International Airport is pictured in this undated file photo.
EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to announce new rules for those returning home after travelling outside Canada.
A government announcement says the measures will stop COVID-19 spread and support Albertans who are coming back into the province.
Officials continue to advise against non-essential travel.
However, Calgary International Airport remains one of four across the country still acting as a hub for international flying.
Watch Kenney speak live at 11:30 a.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.