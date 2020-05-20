EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to announce new rules for those returning home after travelling outside Canada.

A government announcement says the measures will stop COVID-19 spread and support Albertans who are coming back into the province.

Officials continue to advise against non-essential travel.

However, Calgary International Airport remains one of four across the country still acting as a hub for international flying.

