A few students at Prince Charles School were hours late getting home after their first day at school Tuesday and officials said it was because their bus driver was not familiar with the route and got lost.

Deanna Wanderingspirit called police after her 11 year old son didn’t arrive home from school at 3:30 p.m.; she feared he had got off the bus at the wrong stop.

Edmonton police said at least three kids from the same school were on a bus that got lost for several hours. Wanderingspirit’s son finally got home three hours late.

“My son said the bus driver didn’t know where she was going and the kids…didn’t know their stops,” the mom said. “Three hours my kid was gone.”

Police said the incident was believed to be an error, and not criminal.

“This isn’t the way we wanted the first day of school to go for these students and these families,” Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson Carrie Rosa said in a statement.

“It is a new bus provider for Prince Charles School this year and a number of new drivers and new routes, which could be attributed to some of the delays.”

The school district said it will work with the bus provider and school to look into the incident, and prevent it from happening again. Rosa said while students were late getting home, they were on the bus the entire time.