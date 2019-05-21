

The Canadian Press





The Alberta legislature is to start a new session on Tuesday.

The UCP government says there will be about a dozen bills tabled during the sitting, including ones proposing to change the minimum wage for young workers and to cut the corporate tax.

Premier Jason Kenney has promised what he calls a "spring of renewal" in the first sitting since his United Conservatives beat Rachel Notley's NDP in the April 16th election.

A full budget isn't expected until the fall.