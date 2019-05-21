Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
New session to start at Alberta Legislature on Tuesday
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reacts to a question as he speaks to reporters after appearing at the Standing Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources about Bill C-69 at the Senate of Canada Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:02AM MDT
The Alberta legislature is to start a new session on Tuesday.
The UCP government says there will be about a dozen bills tabled during the sitting, including ones proposing to change the minimum wage for young workers and to cut the corporate tax.
Premier Jason Kenney has promised what he calls a "spring of renewal" in the first sitting since his United Conservatives beat Rachel Notley's NDP in the April 16th election.
A full budget isn't expected until the fall.