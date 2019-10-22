

EDMONTON - Another building has received designation as a municipal historic resource in Edmonton. The Stovel Block in downtown Edmonton is over 100 years old.

The block located at 97 Street and 103A Avenue in what is now the Quarters. It is made up of two separate brick structures that were built between 1910 and 1912. The main building is three storeys, while the annex building is two storeys.

The block was built by James Stovel and his wife Mary. James was one of the first hardware merchants in Edmonton.

“The Stovel Block is a somewhat rare example of commercial architecture in the Edwardian style in the The Quarters/Downtown,” said David Johnston, Principal Heritage Planner with the City of Edmonton. “It’s tied to the early entrepreneurs who made their mark on Edmonton in the early 20th Century. The building has been an important part of The Quarters neighbourhood for over 100 years.”

A grant of $645,792 will be provided by the Heritage Resources Reserve to help restore some of the historic elements of the building, including the roof, which was built flat with decorative brick and a matching arched pediment. Most of that has since been replaced with concrete.

Earlier this month, the Richards Block on Whyte Avenue also received designation as a historic resource by the city.