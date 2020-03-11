EDMONTON -- Edmonton city planners were showing off a gallery of potential changes to the city’s downtown Wednesday and gathering public input on how to make it better.

Revitalization is planned for the area around 106 Street between 99 Ave and 104 Avenue as well as 107 Street between 99 Avenue and Jasper Avenue.

The city wants to put in more green spaces and improve walking paths for pedestrians while maintaining traffic levels.

“We believe it’s very important to come out today and present the draft concepts that we have put together to see how it can be further refined,” city project manager Ali Alou said. “We are here to hear people’s voices and invite everybody to share their own input.”

People can also complete an online survey on the project from March 12 to 25.

City planners are hoping to finalize their plans for the area by spring 2020.