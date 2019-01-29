A new report shows workplace stress is on the rise and employees are feeling the pressure. The survey released Tuesday by Morneau Shepell shows workplace stress is increasing over the past five years.

Some of the reasons given for the increase in stress include feeling unappreciated and isolated in the workplace.

A quarter of employees even saying their stress levels are on the high to extreme side.

The human company surveyed 1,600 employees and employers across the country.

The survey found that more than one third of employees report they are more stressed now from work and personal issues than they were five years ago.

27-per-cent of employees rated their stress from work during the last six months as high to extreme, compared to 34 per-cent among managers.

According to the research, one of the main contributors to stress is an increased feeling of workplace isolation, 64 per-cent of employees felt it, while managers came in at 73 per-cent.

But not everything is negative; two thirds of employees say their workplace has a positive impact on their personal mental health. One of the reasons why is an organization's recognition of employees- making them feel valuable to the workplace.

Despite the increase in workplace stress, the research shows a decline when it comes to the stigmas associated with mental health issues.

The full survey is available online.