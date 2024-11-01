New team of Alberta Sheriffs headed to Red Deer

Alberta has a new team of sheriffs the province says will help address rural crime.

The province announced the new team of four investigators on Friday, as part of the Alberta Sheriffs’ Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit.

The new sheriffs will be stationed in Red Deer and will assist local law enforcement in central Alberta between Ponoka and Olds.

The province said the team, like other SCAN units in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge, has expertise in investigating and shutting down problem properties using legal sanctions and court orders .

"In some cases, simply knowing that the offenders are under the microscope has been enough to persuade some of these problematic property owners to put a swift halt to their illegal activities," said Mike Ellis, minister of public safety and emergency services.

Since May, the province says seven problem properties have been closed: Three in Calgary, two in Lethbridge, and one each in Spruce Grove and Medicine Hat.

"We know rural Alberta in particular is often seen as a less risky place for criminals to carry out their illegal activities. That's simply not the case," said Alberta Sheriffs superintendent Mike Letourneau.

"SCAN central will enable us to keep a closer eye on suspicious properties in all of these areas and to initiate the actions needed to close them if necessary."

The new team cost around $600,000, and has the capacity to handle about 50 calls per year.