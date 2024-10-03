New Telus World of Science exhibition offers hands-on climate science learning

Telus World of Science Edmonton (TWOSE) is inviting guests to learn more about climate science.

A new feature exhibition, Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change, launches at the science centre on Friday.

Trevor Prentice , TWOSE director of science experience, said the exhibition helps people understand recent extreme events, like fires and flooding, that are a result of changes in the environment.

"Climate is such an important topic right now," he said. "It's such an important thing for people to kind of understand a little bit deeper behind why we are noticing all these changes."

TWOSE staff scientist Marie McConnell said interactive installations help make sometimes-intangible concepts more approachable.

"It's just a really cool way to bring a lot of physics and a lot of environmental science and atmospheric science to life in a way that's much easier for us to understand and interact with," McConnell said.

Family-friendly activities and games include topics like renewable energy, carbon capture and the greenhouse effect, as well as the relationship between traditional Indigenous knowledge and sustainability.

"We're really excited to invite people in to have fun, but most importantly, to come and have fun as they learn about climate change and the actions we can take, the quest we can personally go on to help reduce carbon emissions and help to turn the climate picture around," McConnell said.

Tickets are included with TWOSE admission. Edmonton Arc cards can be used to get a 15 per cent discount during the show's duration.

The exhibition will remain until Jan. 5.