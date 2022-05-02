New 'umbrella' bill proposes rule changes for Alberta professional regulatory organizations
A new bill aims to make it easier for Alberta professional regulatory organizations to recognize credentials from out-of-province workers.
The province delegates authority to regulatory organizations — like the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta or the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association — who are responsible for the governance, registration, conduct, and discipline of professionals.
Introduced in the legislature Monday, Bill 23, the Professional Governance Act, aims to modernize the oversight and management of the province's regulatory organizations.
"(These organizations are) responsible for ensuring their registrants deliver services in a way that protects lives, health, property, the environment and the economic interest of Albertans," said Kaycee Madu, labour and immigration minister.
"Currently these 22 organizations are governed by an inconsistent and confusing patchwork of legislation, one that includes nine separate acts and 22 regulations," he added.
If passed, the bill would streamline governance under one "umbrella" act that the province says will provide a standard way for self-governing professions to conduct discipline and registration of members.
The proposed legislation would reduce barriers for regulated professionals who move to Alberta from other provinces or countries to gain employment.
"They can be recognized on a temporary basis to allow out-of-province professionals to work in Alberta on short-term projects or during emergencies," Madu said. "This helps our province attract the professionals we need to fill labour shortages and support Alberta's recovery."
Jay Nagendran, registrar and CEO of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, said the new legislation would allow the province to attract better talent.
"(Bill 23) will help draw skilled and talented professionals from across Canada and around the world," he said. "This diversity is increasingly critical in a province filled with opportunity."
Madu said the proposed bill creates a standard pathway for new professional organizations to be created and for existing bodies to amalgamate with others.
In addition, the bill would change how regulatory body board members are appointed from an order-in-council to a ministerial order.
Should a regulatory organization no longer be able to serve the public interest, be able to "act in good faith," or if there is a "clear threat" to the safety of Albertans, the government would be able to appoint a temporary public administrator to take charge of the regulatory body.
"Professional regulatory organizations do a good job, and I am confident that will continue under this new legislation," Madu said. "However, there needs to be safeguards in case things go wrong."
Bill 23 would not apply to organizations overseeing health-care professionals or teachers.
If the bill passes, the province would work with regulatory organizations to create individual "schedules" to create specific requirements for individual professions.
"This will make it easier for professional regulatory organizations to do their important work," Madu said.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
BREAKING | Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. high court will overturn Roe v. Wade: Politico report
A draft opinion circulated among U.S. Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter.
Met Gala updates: Kim Kardashian dons US$5M Marilyn Monroe dress
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
More military aid to Ukraine 'best guarantee' of diplomatic safety: ambassador to Canada
Ukraine's ambassador-designate to Canada says the 'best' way to guarantee the safety of diplomats returning to their posts in Kyiv is to enhance military aid to the country.
Trudeau calls Russian foreign minister's Hitler comments 'ridiculous and unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is blasting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for recent comments about the country's goal to 'denazify' Ukraine and a claim that Adolf Hitler was Jewish.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border along St. Clair River
On Friday morning, Lambton OPP, with the help of the St. Clair Township Fire Department, used a bucket truck to retrieve a large drone from a tree located on the bank of the St. Clair River — attached was a bag containing 11 handguns.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Calgary
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding starts
As farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting in dry, dusty ground.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. high court will overturn Roe v. Wade: Politico report
A draft opinion circulated among U.S. Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter.
-
Calgarians celebrating Eid hope it can be a provincial holiday some day soon
As Calgarians mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, there is hope that one day Eid al-Fitr could be an official day off from work or school.
Saskatoon
-
Proposed downtown Saskatoon grocery store clears first hurdle
The plan to bring a grocery store to downtown Saskatoon took a step forward on Monday.
-
Saskatoon police seize $13K in drug bust
A 42-year-old man faces drug charges after an investigation by Saskatoon police.
-
Saskatoon residents are using half the water they did in 1980 — but here's why the city says they should use even less
Saskatoon's per capita water consumption is just over half what it was in 1980 — but there is still a risk that the water treatment plant's capacity will need to be expanded sooner if the city doesn't cut water use, according to an administration report.
Regina
-
Starlink satellites spotted as 'bright line' moved across Saskatchewan’s night sky
Cole Bratushesky was lost for words, and an explanation, as he watched a bright line move across the sky Sunday night in Regina around 10 p.m.
-
'A real challenge': Mental health challenges evolving as pandemic passes two-year mark
As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, professionals continue to monitor how the two-year hiatus from normality has impacted mental health in people of all ages.
-
Sask. government proposes special adjustment on minimum wage
Premier Scott Moe said a special adjustment on the province’s minimum wage could be announced within days.
Atlantic
-
Three young men face weapons charges after weekend shooting in Dartmouth
Three young men are facing weapons charges following a shooting that sent a man to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.
-
Frustration continues for families as inquiry into N.S. tragedy completes interim report
The joint provincial-federal commission examining Canada’s worst mass killing has completed its interim report as mandated, but its 171 pages contain little new information.
-
New report outlines how Halifax can help hundreds of its homeless
Halifax Regional Council is considering a staff report that recommends allowing people who don’t have a place to live to stay overnight in tents in city parks.
Toronto
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
Ontario Liberal leader says Ford was campaigning at announcement with Trudeau
Days before an anticipated provincial election call in Ontario, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is suggesting a joint announcement between Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is more of a campaign stop than an act of governing.
-
Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump Lightning in Game 1
Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur lies in state, with national funeral planned at cathedral
Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is lying in state for a second day at the Bell Centre in Montreal, where he will stay until 3 p.m. Monday.
-
Downtown portion of Montreal's planned REM de l'Est project abandoned
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the REM de l'Est light rail line will be much different than original planned.
-
Polar bear experts say killing animal in Quebec was necessary, standard practice
Wildlife experts say it was necessary to shoot dead a polar bear that was found wandering on Quebec's Gaspe peninsula over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Biker protest cost up to $3M to police, sustainable solution needed: board chair
The 'Rolling Thunder' protest in the national capital over the weekend cost an estimated $2.5 to $3 million to police, says the chair of Ottawa's police services board.
-
Bob Chiarelli files nomination papers as Ottawa municipal election campaign begins
It’s the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can file their nomination papers to run in the 2022 municipal election.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city since Friday.
Kitchener
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
More support needed while region builds permanent shelter in Waterloo
With around 400 people in Waterloo Region living outdoors or in unstable housing, the region is extending its emergency shelter program until the end of June. But more help is needed while a permanent shelter is being built in Waterloo.
-
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
Northern Ontario
-
St. Joseph Scollard Hall students take part in Indigenous educational event
Grade 10 and 11 students at St. Joseph's Scollard Hall took part in an Indigenous educational event at the school Monday morning.
-
Empathy is the theme of mental health week
During Mental Health Week, officials are focusing on public education about empathy and the impact it can have on community mental health.
-
Racist gestures made at high school hockey games in Sudbury
Players on a Manitoulin Secondary School hockey team experienced two separate racist taunts recently made by both fans and players from MacDonald-Cartier school in Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm quite in shock': Flood waters threatening Interlake properties
Manitoba's Interlake region is the latest to feel the effects of extreme weather, with many municipalities under local states of emergency as communities grapple with severe floodwaters.
-
'It's extreme': Winnipeg residents concerned about retention ponds flooding properties
After dealing with a pair of weekend storms that brought large amounts of precipitation to Winnipeg and Manitoba, some are now dealing with retention ponds flooding their properties.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after fatal hit-and-run in Transcona
A man has been charged with multiple offences including impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Transcona.
Vancouver
-
Crowded passport offices prompt offers from 'line-waiters' charging up to $800
As many British Columbians struggle to get their passports renewed at crowded Service Canada offices across the Lower Mainland, a number of "line waiters" have begun offering their services for hundreds of dollars.
-
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy increases risk of hospitalization, preterm birth: national study
Canada’s first national peer-reviewed study on COVID-19 in pregnancy has found becoming infected while expecting does increase the risk of requiring hospitalization or intensive care, and giving birth early.
-
Teen charged after 3 people attacked 'for no reason' on Vancouver seawall, police say
Vancouver police say a teen was arrested and charged in connection to three alleged attacks on Vancouver's seawall over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek men who may have witnessed arson at Victoria family's home
Victoria police are hoping to speak with two men who were near a family's home before it went up in flames last month.
-
Hairless goat born on Vancouver Island requires extra care, says fundraiser
An online fundraiser has been launched for a rare hairless baby goat that was born on Vancouver Island in April.
-
Nanaimo marks 135 years since B.C.'s deadliest mining disaster
The City of Nanaimo is preparing to mark 135 years since a pair of explosions killed 150 people in British Columbia's deadliest mining disaster.