New waste transfer station open in Frog Lake First Nation

Frog Lake First Nation celebrated the opening of a new waste transfer station on Friday.

The nation worked with local Indigenous contractors to develop the project, which received $3.2M from Indigenous Services Canada.

"The facility will establish a sustainable waste management solution that will contribute to the community's well-being and safeguard local ecosystems," Indigenous Services Canada said in a news release.

"It has been a long time coming as our Nation struggles to manage the ever growing concern of the solid waste overflow and begin the clean up of the contamination of our current waste management site," added Chief Greg Desjarlais of Frog Lake First Nation.

"We are hopeful that this new waste transfer system will shine a light on the importance of recycling to better manage solid waste in Frog Lake."

The facility is expected to be fully operational by summer 2023.

The nation is also exploring a curbside waste diversion project.

Frog Lake First Nation is around 2.5 hours northeast of Edmonton.